John C. Malone Sells 89,951 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. 182,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

