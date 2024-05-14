Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

DUK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.79. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.