Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.88. 1,109,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,421. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463 shares of company stock worth $101,701. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

