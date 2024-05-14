Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,952 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

