Jason Kilgore Sells 50,589 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 616,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

