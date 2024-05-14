Jason Kilgore Sells 50,589 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Stock

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Summit Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:SUM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 616,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
