VEON (VEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. VEON has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

