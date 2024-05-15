Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) Declares Dividend of €0.01

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aquila European Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of LON AERS traded up GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 63.26 ($0.79). 5,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,545. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.93. Aquila European Renewables has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.11).

