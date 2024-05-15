Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 95,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,664. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.