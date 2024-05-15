AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $228,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 53.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after buying an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

