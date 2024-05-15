Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Air Group stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mesa Air Group worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

