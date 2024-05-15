PotCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $14.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00124962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001511 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

