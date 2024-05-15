Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $253,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

