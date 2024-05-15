Boston Partners Sells 112,369 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,369 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.46% of CoreCivic worth $40,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 641,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,284.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 545,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 88.7% in the third quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 425,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CoreCivic by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 14,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

