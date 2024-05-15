Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.39% of Haemonetics worth $60,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 37.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 559,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,007,000 after buying an additional 119,072 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $7,025,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.1 %

HAE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.25. 4,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,783. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

