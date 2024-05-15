Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Century Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Century Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPSC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

IPSC stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Century Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 256,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Century Therapeutics

In other news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $117,351.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,001 shares of company stock valued at $152,090 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.