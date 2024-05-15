FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 27,271 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in FMC by 1,282.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in FMC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

