Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $39.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Semtech by 83.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. The business had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

