Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Zacks Research

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $183.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.