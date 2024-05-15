Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Denison Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 888.36%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Denison Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.05 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,646 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in Denison Mines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,013,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,764,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 884,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

