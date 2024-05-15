Analysts Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) PT at $43.08

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

