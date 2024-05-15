FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Issued By Roth Capital

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%.

HY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE HY opened at $76.09 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

