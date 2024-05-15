FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Issued By Roth Capital

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%.

HY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Capmk cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE HY opened at $76.09 on Monday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.