Analysts Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) PT at $67.50

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

