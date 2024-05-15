Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Increased by Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.99. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.18 and a one year high of C$5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.86.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -366.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,874 shares of company stock valued at $789,843. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.