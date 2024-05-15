Zacks Research Weighs in on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $29.38 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 214,050.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

