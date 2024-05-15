Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Issued By Barrington Research

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research note issued on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

HAE opened at $97.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

