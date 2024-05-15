Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

WHF has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $303.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 187.81%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

