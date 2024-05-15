Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives $207.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

