98532 (KMP.TO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.