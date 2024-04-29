Short Interest in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Increases By 68.1%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Euroseas
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas
Euroseas Stock Performance
Shares of ESEA opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $42.29.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 60.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Euroseas will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.
Euroseas Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.
Euroseas Company Profile
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.
