Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $24.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 366,660 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 199,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

