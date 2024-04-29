NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Short Interest Up 77.0% in April

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the March 31st total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeoVolta stock. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. BIP Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.60% of NeoVolta at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoVolta stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. NeoVolta has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of -1.24.

NeoVolta ( NASDAQ:NEOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 61.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

