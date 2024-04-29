Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
Shares of Elme Communities stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.