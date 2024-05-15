First United Bank & Trust Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in AutoNation by 137.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,797 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $9,247,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.3 %

AutoNation stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.99. 70,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,949. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.58.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $549,438.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $925,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,832,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.63.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

