PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5861 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.37.
PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PAEKY stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $11.25.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Aneka Tambang Tbk
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.