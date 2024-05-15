First United Bank & Trust Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Alcoa by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 53.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Insider Activity

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 1,842,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,176. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

