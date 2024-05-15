KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of KPT stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.28. 19,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,159. The firm has a market cap of C$82.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.84. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$8.11 and a 52 week high of C$10.84.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$482.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$498.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 0.2500755 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KPT. National Bankshares dropped their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

