RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RenaissanceRe has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $34.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.95. 46,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.74. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 36.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

