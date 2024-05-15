Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after buying an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after buying an additional 623,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 21,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

