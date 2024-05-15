First United Bank & Trust Invests $112,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Boeing by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

BA stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,721. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

