First United Bank & Trust Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.95. 769,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.