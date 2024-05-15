Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Increases Dividend to GBX 42.70 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

LON BRBY traded down GBX 73 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,115.50 ($14.01). 91,712,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,085. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,103.50 ($13.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,555 ($32.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,189.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,342.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.84) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,827.71 ($22.96).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBY

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.