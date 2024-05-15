Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Increases Dividend to GBX 42.70 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.54) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

LON BRBY traded down GBX 73 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,115.50 ($14.01). 91,712,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,085. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,103.50 ($13.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,555 ($32.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,189.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,342.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.84) to GBX 1,200 ($15.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,827.71 ($22.96).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

