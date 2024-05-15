Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Stericycle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.64. 33,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -211.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

