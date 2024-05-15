Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.06. The company had a trading volume of 220,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,157. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$9.28.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.7145148 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerra Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.