Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Blue Moon Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC BLUMY remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Blue Moon Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $1.35.
About Blue Moon Group
