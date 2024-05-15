Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Blue Moon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC BLUMY remained flat at $1.35 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Blue Moon Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

About Blue Moon Group

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care products, including machine wash laundry, pre-wash treatment, underwear laundry, sportswear laundry, hand wash, strain removers, travel pack, and fabric softeners, as well as baby laundry detergents; personal hygiene products comprising liquid soaps; toilet and bathroom cleaners; general home care products, such as anti-mould cleansers, washing machine cleaners, floor cleaners, bleaches, glass cleaners, multi-surface cleaners, and rust cleaners; and antiseptic disinfectant liquids.

