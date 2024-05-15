Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2024

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1833 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

BAFYY remained flat at $9.46 during trading on Wednesday. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.