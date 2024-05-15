Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at State Street
In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
State Street Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of STT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 353,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,970. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
State Street Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
