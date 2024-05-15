Dine Brands Global, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.0% annually over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Dine Brands Global stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $687.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.