1,531 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 114,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 228,428 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 20,705,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,710,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.43, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

