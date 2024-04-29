A10 Networks (ATEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATEN

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $382,521.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,957.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,878.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 28,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $382,521.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,957.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,166. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.