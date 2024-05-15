Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Experian Trading Up 7.8 %

LON EXPN traded up GBX 270 ($3.39) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,740 ($46.97). 99,388,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,351.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,187.25. The company has a market capitalization of £34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,185.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,796 ($47.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

In related news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.95), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($99,567.45). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,020 ($50.49) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,394 ($42.63).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

